Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Position In At&T (T) Was Increased; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Raised Stake

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 77,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 66,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 15.27 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 2.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,270 shares to 5,428 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,056 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 2.32M shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com invested in 338,910 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 75,659 shares. Illinois-based Cibc Savings Bank Usa has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btc Capital holds 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 33,632 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marvin & Palmer Associates stated it has 42,569 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc accumulated 12,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 0.83% or 30,700 shares. Lomas Management Ltd Com owns 356,649 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 774,643 shares. Baupost Gp Lc Ma stated it has 399,151 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bank Of Stockton reported 18,306 shares. Rbo & Ltd Liability Co invested in 171,850 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 11,201 shares to 9,935 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Mtg. Management by 67,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ).