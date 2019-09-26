Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Cut Micron Technology (MU) Position By $394,630; United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered Kimberly (KMB) Holding By $8.96 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc. (MU) stake by 14.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 10,385 shares as Micron Technology Inc. (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 62,432 shares with $2.41M value, down from 72,817 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc. now has $53.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 13.54M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 31.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 67,404 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 145,912 shares with $19.45M value, down from 213,316 last quarter. Kimberly now has $48.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.7. About 435,410 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Barclays Upgrades Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 46,448 shares to 102,733 valued at $25.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) stake by 1.18M shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 46,232 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management Commerce reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hallmark invested in 1,521 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 1,585 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital accumulated 1,862 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,184 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,605 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 600,498 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 111,807 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 321,773 shares. Bragg Finance reported 2,320 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd owns 1,103 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 327,582 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 12,634 shares. The New York-based Gideon Cap has invested 0.24% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -3.26% below currents $139.7 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Sell” rating. JP Morgan maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KMB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 18.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $615.98 million for 19.51 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Boston Beer Co. Inc (NYSE:SAM) stake by 824 shares to 2,208 valued at $834,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) stake by 14,780 shares and now owns 49,145 shares. Tyson Foods Inc. Class A (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $52.46’s average target is 8.28% above currents $48.45 stock price. Micron Technology had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, September 20. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Wednesday, September 11. Cascend maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Cascend has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, June 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, June 21. Robert W. Baird has “Sell” rating and $28 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2.05M shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 11,500 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 0.82% stake. Kings Point Mngmt reported 6,062 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Management invested in 0.17% or 10,976 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 880,777 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chevy Chase holds 1.22 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Dept holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,900 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc owns 92,496 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 67,401 shares. Moreover, Connable Office Inc has 0.37% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 2,200 shares. Zweig reported 1.34% stake. Theleme Prns Llp has invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 41,500 shares.