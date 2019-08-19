Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lowered Its Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Stake by $425,859; Union Pac (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Enterprise Financial Services Lifted Stake by $985,968

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 348.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,598 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 1,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $168.48. About 219,893 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 8,798 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 17,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 125,858 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22,885 shares to 72,817 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Index (IJR) by 9,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,288 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

