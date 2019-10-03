Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Decreased By $451,592 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Its Carmax (KMX) Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 28.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,942 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 14,961 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 20,903 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $281.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 2.72 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 26.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 173,350 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 477,700 shares with $41.48 million value, down from 651,050 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $13.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 273,105 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Assoc accumulated 185,417 shares. Fil Limited reported 190,618 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.44M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com owns 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 284,778 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,896 shares. Wendell David Assocs invested in 1.46% or 127,421 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation stated it has 11,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Lau Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 205,388 are held by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 744,826 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Boston Beer Co. Inc (NYSE:SAM) stake by 824 shares to 2,208 valued at $834,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) stake by 14,780 shares and now owns 49,145 shares. Tyson Foods Inc. Class A (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.29 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.40’s average target is 22.28% above currents $66.57 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, August 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target.

Among 9 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $100.56’s average target is 19.96% above currents $83.83 stock price. CarMax had 20 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 24. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of KMX in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9700 target. Stephens maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Check Mngmt Inc Ca has invested 3.58% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com has 6,046 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 0.65% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.7% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Westpac has 11,589 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 79,786 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc invested in 21 shares. Motco holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 1,227 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 58,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 30,159 shares. Ls Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stake by 789,560 shares to 3.89M valued at $204.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) stake by 12,400 shares and now owns 43,250 shares. Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) was raised too.