Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Raised Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $335,744; Stock Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Increases Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 133.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 5,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 9,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, up from 4,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 1.66 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 2,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 3.20M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,913 shares. Chevy Chase Inc holds 354,508 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors holds 4,577 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 17,966 were reported by Private Advisor Group Lc. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.07% or 8,611 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.23% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ledyard National Bank holds 54,301 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested 0.65% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Liability Corporation owns 501,300 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.57% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 484,439 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 765,248 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Bridges has invested 0.35% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 2.46M shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) by 362,723 shares to 25,293 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. by 6,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,411 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

