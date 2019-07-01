Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lifted Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stake; St Germain D J Co Position in Rayonier (RYN) Boosted by $6.71 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 47,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 160,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.03 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 89,305 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 638,200 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Grp reported 714,037 shares. Washington Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Stifel Corp holds 54,556 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 24,088 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America owns 119,982 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 4,647 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 5,889 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 160,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 132,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 3,560 shares. First Fincl Corporation In has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Eaton Vance Management reported 16,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,991 shares to 167,013 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,387 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 5.64M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highstreet Asset invested in 126 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,784 were accumulated by Virtu Finance Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 83,647 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,900 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Lp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Utah Retirement Systems reported 84,606 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tru Investment Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 53,200 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 67,787 shares. Miles reported 49,516 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability stated it has 3,654 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 300,349 shares. 219,793 were reported by Schnieders Capital Mngmt Llc.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index (EFV) by 52,055 shares to 4,927 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. by 6,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,411 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC).