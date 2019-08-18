Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Raised Its General Motors (GM) Stake by $907,832 as Market Value Rose; Sony (SNE) Market Valuation Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lowered Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 38,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 106,390 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 144,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 2; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 21/05/2018 – SONY TARGETS AT LEAST 10% ROE IN MID-TERM PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Sony Posts Record Operating Profit; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI Music deal as new chief goes on the offensive; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 IP&S OPER. TARGET GOAL 85B YEN TO 105B YEN; 23/05/2018 – Sony: The PlayStation 4 Still Has Life in Its Years — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 6.90M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Urge U.S., China to Engage in Constructive Dialogue, Pursue Sustainable Trade Policies; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -2.1 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM After Short Stint Leading Luxury Brand; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT VALUES GM CRUISE AT $11.5 BLN; 27/03/2018 – GM’S CADILLAC EXPECTING TO SET GLOBAL SALES RECORD IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 26/04/2018 – OLD GM TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL OF IGNITION SETTLEMENT; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Rev $36.1B; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sony: Upside? – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tencent May Buy a Big Stake in Universal Music Group – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sony Corporation (SNE) CEO Kenichiro Yoshida on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sony +2.7%: Profits hit record, but forecast cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sponsors Capitalize on eSport’s Vast Fanbase – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 818,660 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $50.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 142,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. by 6,023 shares to 11,411 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 9,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,046 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Day In Market History: GM Buys Cadillac For $4.5M – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Kimco Realty, GM and Monster Beverage – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Labor Contract Talks Are a Risk for the Detroit Three — Especially GM – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 90,840 shares. 90,656 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 733 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.04% stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd owns 58,102 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 2.25M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 45,060 shares in its portfolio. 1.14 million are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 1.38M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 188,213 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.07% or 5.91 million shares. Savant Capital Limited has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.45 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 906 shares.