Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Trimmed By $460,416 Its Kroger Co. (KR) Position; Shorts at GP Strategies (GPX) Lowered By 1.04%

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Kroger Co. (KR) stake by 39.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as Kroger Co. (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 28,844 shares with $710,000 value, down from 48,028 last quarter. Kroger Co. now has $16.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 7.90M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) had a decrease of 1.04% in short interest. GPX’s SI was 466,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.04% from 471,600 shares previously. With 41,600 avg volume, 11 days are for GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX)’s short sellers to cover GPX’s short positions. The SI to GP Strategies Corporation’s float is 3.8%. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 15,338 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 20.41% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Pivotal Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $107,437 was bought by SARGENT RONALD.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Ishares Momentum (MTUM) stake by 18,439 shares to 648,967 valued at $72.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) stake by 3,319 shares and now owns 608,806 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.58M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GP Strategies had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital. Barrington maintained GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $20 target. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Barrington maintained GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company has market cap of $263.97 million. The firm operates through four business divisions: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. It has a 34.99 P/E ratio. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services.