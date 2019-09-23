Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $451,592; Share Price Declined; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 17,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 79,134 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40M, down from 96,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.28. About 31,034 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 14,961 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 20,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 2.51 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 506,869 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp invested in 978,509 shares. Prentiss Smith And Company holds 1.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 24,030 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors Gru Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Fagan Assoc has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 52.04 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc stated it has 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,075 shares stake. Pnc Services Gru Inc invested in 1.08% or 14.33 million shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 766 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.82% or 7.07M shares. Paragon Capital Limited holds 0.21% or 4,706 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20,447 shares to 28,010 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com by 239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BofA/Merrill Lynch Reiterates Buy Rating on ExxonMobil (XOM) Ahead of Expected Asset Sales – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon’s Beaumont refinery – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 5,134 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 28,989 were reported by Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Corp. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 84,620 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 138 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 163,759 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De invested in 8,199 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,720 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,392 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited accumulated 305 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 6,683 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 17,455 shares. Df Dent And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 26,766 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 117,116 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Elm Cap Group Inc by 220,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).