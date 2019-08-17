Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Increased General Motors (GM) Position By $907,832; Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed Its Eqt (EQT) Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased General Motors Corporation (GM) stake by 249.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc acquired 24,536 shares as General Motors Corporation (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 34,365 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 9,829 last quarter. General Motors Corporation now has $52.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 7.17M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Aims for Better Margins Than GM on Way to Payouts; 12/04/2018 – EVGO – EVGO AND MAVEN GIG ANNOUNCE FAST CHARGING NETWORK FOR ON-DEMAND DRIVERS; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GENERAL MOTOR FINANCIAL’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM P-3; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS TALKS WITH UNION COLLAPSED; 17/04/2018 – GM’s Shift to Quarterly Sales Spurs Data Supplier to Follow Suit; 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS AT A MEETING FRIDAY, SENIOR SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ASKED THAT GM KOREA DELAY A BOARD VOTE ON FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 11.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 180,736 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 1.39 million shares with $28.74 million value, down from 1.57 million last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $3.16B valuation. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 4.15 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 27/04/2018 – EQT Infrastructure to Sell lslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 106,926 shares to 5,227 valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) stake by 11,201 shares and now owns 9,935 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index (EFG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 44.14% above currents $37 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Llc has 14,247 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc has 100 shares. Dupont Capital Corp owns 115,615 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 377,720 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 6,600 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Voya Invest Management Limited owns 667,381 shares. Stanley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.9% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt holds 99,341 shares. 38,585 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability. Invesco holds 0.34% or 27.33M shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.64% stake. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested 0.34% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bb&T has 0.24% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 357,097 shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 394,682 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Lpl Llc stated it has 35,837 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 50,500 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 173,164 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 2.50M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Penobscot Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 481,159 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Westwood Hldg Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 12,445 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 191,855 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 33.50% above currents $12.36 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4.5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. Shares for $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. Smith David Joseph had bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208. 5,750 shares were bought by Jenkins Donald M., worth $111,895. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. $150,473 worth of stock was bought by Lushko Jonathan M. on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.