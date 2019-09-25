Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Valuation Declined; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Trimmed Astronova (ALOT) Stake by $2.70 Million; Stock Declined

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 14,961 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 20,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 5.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc (ALOT) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 108,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 125,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 233,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astronova Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.13M market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 20,493 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia Holdings 4Q Net MYR181.8M; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ASTRO TO USE MEASAT-3B SATELLITE’S TRANSPONDER FOR $22.5M FEE; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage lll patients; 13/03/2018 – Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage III patients; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Management Buys 1.4% of AstroNova; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 90,955 shares to 885,328 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 770,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $49,044 activity.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TGE, PAHC, SXI, and LKCO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) CEO Greg Woods on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 140,610 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 342,913 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 84 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 98,950 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 18 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 42,426 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Blackrock holds 407,199 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 190,549 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Panagora Asset Management invested in 1,378 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 11,284 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20M for 23.38 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon slides as earnings, revenues disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Invest Management holds 32,701 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Crossvault Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 22,765 shares. 93,116 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hikari Pwr invested in 1.14% or 138,303 shares. Korea-based Korea Corp has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shine Invest Advisory Services has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,402 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,676 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc has invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chickasaw Limited Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 54,843 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peninsula Asset Inc holds 26,452 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0.01% or 122,449 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 34,016 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 334,417 shares to 397,890 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Beer Co. Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).