Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Increases Position in Exelon (EXC); Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Trimmed Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake as Shares Declined

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 50,452 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 42,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 3.61M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 599 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 66,225 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82B, down from 66,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.43. About 541,963 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Half Robert Int'l (NYSE:RHI) by 6,746 shares to 3,967 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 16.57 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 360 shares to 4,086 shares, valued at $118.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.