Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Decreased Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding; Pgt Innovations (PGTI) SI Decreased By 20.36%

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) stake by 41.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,562 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 7,688 shares with $459,000 value, down from 13,250 last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc. now has $6.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 68,021 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Pgt Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) had a decrease of 20.36% in short interest. PGTI’s SI was 1.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.36% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 476,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Pgt Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)’s short sellers to cover PGTI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 38,026 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGT Innovations, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed holds 1.13 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Us Comml Bank De reported 25,756 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 37,908 shares. Colony Lc accumulated 0.03% or 49,108 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability owns 137,433 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 10,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jennison Associates Limited Com has 0.02% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 1.29M shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 45,567 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co owns 87,740 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.46% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 22,840 shares.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $974.28 million. The firm offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Cooke & Bieler LP accumulated 647,574 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 6,288 shares. Enterprise Finance Services holds 0.03% or 2,003 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 3,026 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 3,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Company stated it has 38,792 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Eaton Vance Management owns 45,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,557 are owned by Gibraltar Capital. Cibc Markets Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 12,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 2,877 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Stratos Wealth Prtn owns 0.15% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 57,909 shares.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.06 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.