Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Increased Credit Suisse Group (CS) Holding; Patterson Uti Energy Has 0.78 Sentiment

Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 98 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 125 reduced and sold equity positions in Patterson Uti Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 191.48 million shares, down from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Patterson Uti Energy Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 96 Increased: 64 New Position: 34.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Credit Suisse Group (CS) stake by 25.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc acquired 17,707 shares as Credit Suisse Group (CS)’s stock declined 8.42%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 88,393 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 70,686 last quarter. Credit Suisse Group now has $29.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 2.41 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 09/05/2018 – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC JHG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 05/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $128 FROM $123; 28/05/2018 – ELETROBRAS SAYS CREDIT SUISSE WAS HIRED TO MANAGE THE SALE OF THE STAKES IN SUBSIDIARIES – FILING; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 15/03/2018 – INTU PROPERTIES PLC INTUP.L : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – The Trade: Goldman Sachs loses senior sales trader to Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC FINL.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH UNDERPERFORM, $9 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role

Covalent Partners Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for 214,057 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 456,329 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I Inc has 1.89% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd., a Bahamas-based fund reported 904,744 shares.

It closed at $8.28 lastly. It is down 31.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackBerry: $6 Is The New $7 – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse clears CEO in surveillance imbroglio – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: China Takes A Holiday – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Global Debt Registry Accelerates Blockchain Adoption In Structured Credit Markets – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.