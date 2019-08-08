Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Boosted Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s Sentiment Is 2.64

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) investors sentiment increased to 2.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 29 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 11 decreased and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.41 million shares, up from 6.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 99.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc acquired 1,828 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)'s stock rose 4.27%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 3,657 shares with $1.28M value, up from 1,829 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $21.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $353.31. About 256,750 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Fca Corp Tx holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund for 128,182 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 415,249 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 419,263 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 0.35% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 122,193 shares.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $639.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 38,500 shares traded. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) has risen 9.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.44% the S&P500.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.