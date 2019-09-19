Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Trimmed Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $3.58 Million as Shares Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 66,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 420,249 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.93M, down from 486,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $176.52. About 993,287 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 12,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,461 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.14 million, down from 70,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 16,735 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 25.58 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FleetCor sold $100M-plus in ‘phony carbon offsets,’ Citron alleges – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR to Acquire Payroll Card Provider – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27,730 shares to 104,935 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Momentum (MTUM) by 5,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,855 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 30,323 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 816 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com accumulated 278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,257 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.09% stake. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 38,156 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.27% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 106,700 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 826 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ftb Advisors reported 1,561 shares. Albion Group Ut reported 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 68 were reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. Nuveen Asset Limited Company invested in 679,917 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.86 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay (NYSE:VSH) by 53,011 shares to 239,383 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 112,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.