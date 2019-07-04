Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Decreased Holding in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by $302,510; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Holds Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 102,805 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 9,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,004 shares to 77,205 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Momentum (MTUM) by 18,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcan Inc..

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 46.77 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.