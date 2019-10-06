Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Holding in Navient (NAVI) Boosted by $584,259; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Its Myers Inds (MYE) Position by $406,505

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 343.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 44,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 58,041 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 13,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.86M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA & NAVIENT REPORT PACT ON STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’; 18/04/2018 – Report: Majority of millennials are on top of their finances; 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Myers Inds Inc (MYE) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 21,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% . The institutional investor held 57,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 79,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Myers Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.02% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 248,113 shares traded or 126.78% up from the average. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 21.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 14/03/2018 – DoJ TN Western: U.S. Attorney Chris Myers to Serve on Native American Issues and Controlled Substance Subcommittees; 14/05/2018 – Myers Industries Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q EPS 22c; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Allen & Overy in merger talks with O’Melveny & Myers – Legal Week; 06/03/2018 – MYE SEES FY REV. UP LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGITS, CONSTANT CURRENCY; 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q Gross Profit Margin Rises to 30.9%; 22/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 24C, EST. 19C (2 EST.)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 11,667 shares to 511,163 shares, valued at $65.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 5,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,275 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold NAVI shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 213.73 million shares or 1.91% less from 217.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard invested 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). One Trading LP reported 23,421 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Assetmark Inc owns 317 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz holds 0.09% or 58,041 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Preferred Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 1,862 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 181,509 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Alps Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 92,862 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 1,139 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested 0.55% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 2.53 million shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Northern Tru reported 3.14 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 379,588 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MYE’s profit will be $4.97 million for 28.63 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Myers Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 18,180 shares to 55,827 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & (NYSE:AJG) by 165,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).