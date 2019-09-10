Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Upped Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by $1.17 Million; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $319,410

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1.63M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 76,171 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, down from 77,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.64. About 913,972 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend App Etf (VIG) by 3,100 shares to 9,650 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Weatherstone Management invested in 2,481 shares or 0.72% of the stock. C World Wide Gp Holding A S holds 7.71% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.22 million shares. At Financial Bank holds 0.39% or 11,762 shares. 8,674 are held by Wetherby Asset Inc. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,237 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 180 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Com Ny reported 161,369 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co owns 13 shares. Leonard Green And LP has 20,000 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Co reported 1,016 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 13,850 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Yhb Inv holds 3.26% or 76,079 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp holds 0.44% or 445,292 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12B for 25.23 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Co has 0.43% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 8,471 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Ww Asset Management reported 12,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 23,512 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Company. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Adirondack Trust Com holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 800 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity holds 371,160 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cipher Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 134,298 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 553,140 shares. Orinda Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 12.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 310,000 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 500 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co reported 4.90M shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). James Research holds 37,764 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential to acquire field services company – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential: Why This 13.8% Yielder Fell 20%, And What Comes Next – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential: Both The 13% Dividend Common Stock And The 7.5% Preferred Are Buys – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.