Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lifted Its Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $636,144; Kensico Capital Management Has Lifted Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $77.30 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $344.15. About 499,406 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 3.17M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,690 shares to 7,692 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 8,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,798 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Mtg. Management.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty Shares Blemished After Q1 Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 24,267 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Co Oh holds 1.8% or 7,435 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% or 1,593 shares. 1,014 are owned by Greenwood Assocs Ltd. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.26 million shares. Churchill Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp stated it has 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources holds 0.04% or 226,131 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Conning Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 17,326 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 0.29% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,893 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options 101: In the Money – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Shopify Overvalued? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 519,800 shares to 7.77 million shares, valued at $179.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 are held by Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 12.93M shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 490,560 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 5,542 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Limited. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,098 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 1.98M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brighton Jones Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 950 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc holds 311 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 7,539 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 31,459 shares.