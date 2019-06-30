Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lowered Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $610,080; Keating Investment Counselors Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $5.48 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $280.85. About 624,774 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,400 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 26.60 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

