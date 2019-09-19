Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 5,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 12,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.51. About 1.51 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 8,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 288,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.24M, down from 297,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.51. About 6.36 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 31,969 shares to 165,130 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan (JPM) Raises Quarterly Dividend 12.5% to $0.9; 3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barometer Inc reported 2,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 474,133 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank invested in 200,096 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 36,626 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt stated it has 63,993 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has invested 1.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Bancorp reported 97,255 shares. 30,397 are held by Smithfield Trust. Patten Grp Inc invested 1.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tanaka Capital Management has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory Lc stated it has 3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 67,500 shares. John G Ullman And holds 0.08% or 3,500 shares. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 125,508 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.48% or 1.65M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital stated it has 58,555 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 2.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mawer has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lathrop Mgmt Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 0.08% or 5,300 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 15 shares. Philadelphia has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,897 shares. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.14% or 2,000 shares. Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Btim Corporation holds 603,382 shares.