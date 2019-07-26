Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Its Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 7,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 36,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $216.12. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 9,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $175.95. About 4.39 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Svcs reported 0.11% stake. Ssi Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,636 shares. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 50,000 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd owns 43,878 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd reported 2,571 shares. Interactive Fincl Advisors holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 30 shares. Barrett Asset Management accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited owns 2,070 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 404,264 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,249 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Grimes has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,095 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 201 shares. Griffin Asset reported 2,166 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cadence State Bank Na invested in 5,243 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Texas Yale owns 7,520 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 50.56 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 73,086 shares to 115,070 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 47,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp stated it has 8,924 shares. 1,805 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.9% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,282 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 705,756 shares. Numerixs invested in 0.66% or 26,054 shares. Aspen Invest owns 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,340 shares. Chartist Ca owns 2,055 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc holds 12,800 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.8% or 145,694 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 64,507 shares. Amp Capital Limited reported 663,620 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,292 were accumulated by Miller Inv Management L P. Macroview Invest Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares to 150,556 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 8,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,251 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).