Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Upped At&T (T) Stake By $341,124; GREENPOWER MOTOR CO ORDINARY SHARE (GPVRF) Sellers Decreased By 8.73% Their Shorts

GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) had a decrease of 8.73% in short interest. GPVRF’s SI was 61,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.73% from 67,600 shares previously. With 19,700 avg volume, 3 days are for GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s short sellers to cover GPVRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4471 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 16.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc acquired 11,004 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 77,205 shares with $2.42 million value, up from 66,201 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $233.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 36.68 million shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) stake by 8,691 shares to 8,798 valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 106,926 shares and now owns 5,227 shares. Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,889 are owned by Oakwood Cap Management Ca. Harvey Mngmt holds 4.95% or 328,816 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 7,898 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth holds 34,952 shares. Sol Mngmt has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 96,879 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 0.37% or 1.25M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 169,048 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Amer Century Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 6.38 million shares. Huber Cap Management Lc holds 0.49% or 147,589 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 64,722 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.15% or 25,999 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 107,082 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 21,063 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, makes, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. The company has market cap of $46.87 million. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. It currently has negative earnings.

