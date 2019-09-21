Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lowered Its Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $3.58 Million; Great West Life Assurance Company Continues to Hold Holding in Viacom New (VIAB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 12,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,461 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.14M, down from 70,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 547,534 shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 281,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.22M, up from 931,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 21/05/2018 – Pamela Kaufman Named President, Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIA); 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 14/05/2018 – Viacom slides more than 5.7% after CBS sues both firm’s controlling shareholder, National Amusements; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7,608 shares to 14,659 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Momentum (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 188 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 139,946 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 75,427 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Company has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 55 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Bamco Inc has 237,904 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 4,300 shares. Pitcairn has 0.17% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Laurion Mgmt Lp owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Three Peaks Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Smith Asset Gru Lp stated it has 4,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 42,700 shares stake.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 90,706 shares to 178,019 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 418,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,381 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).