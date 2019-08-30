Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lowered Position in Kroger Co. (KR) by $460,416 as Market Valuation Declined; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Its Holding in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 496,796 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 25,745 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). California-based Valueact LP has invested 0.06% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Raymond James Fincl Inc owns 15,559 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 31,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 139,307 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Lc has 0.58% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 189,015 shares. 492,500 are owned by Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 3,192 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 148 shares. 21,278 are held by Hightower Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Northern Tru Corporation owns 560,916 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 27,250 shares. Gates Management Inc accumulated 5.29% or 1.49 million shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $33.40 million activity.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $333.16 million for 14.18 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 16,818 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 57,878 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fmr Limited reported 18.48M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Services reported 2,000 shares. Invest Incorporated Wi holds 58,031 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Northern holds 10.60M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0.45% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sun Life reported 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.19% or 25,396 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 1.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The California-based Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Barnett & Co accumulated 15,550 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Service Net Lc has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).