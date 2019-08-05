Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised By $2.05 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 28.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc acquired 2,752 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 12,320 shares with $1.51M value, up from 9,568 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $173.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 14,723 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 342,846 shares with $47.93M value, up from 328,123 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $341.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.88% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Vici Properties Inc. stake by 35,485 shares to 32,569 valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Annaly Mtg. Management stake by 67,449 shares and now owns 32,231 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.