Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Boosted Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Position By $847,386; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Crown Holdings (CCK) Position By $51.89 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 15.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 960,905 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 7.26 million shares with $396.22 million value, up from 6.30 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 693,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Medical Properties Trust (MPW) stake by 29.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc acquired 47,077 shares as Medical Properties Trust (MPW)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 207,918 shares with $3.85 million value, up from 160,841 last quarter. Medical Properties Trust now has $8.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.10 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) stake by 362,723 shares to 25,293 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index (EFG) stake by 55,816 shares and now owns 80,991 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.