Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Holds Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ); Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Lowered Stake

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 30,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 3.83M shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. On Tuesday, May 14 Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 1,800 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Mtg. Management by 67,449 shares to 32,231 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,831 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 106 shares. City Com reported 3,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Legal And General Group Public Limited Com invested in 360,599 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And Company has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 258,965 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 613,348 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Adirondack Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 800 shares. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.61% or 167,122 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc has invested 0.13% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 500,000 are held by Cooperman Leon G. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 421 shares. Orinda Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12.02% or 310,000 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWP) by 2,375 shares to 146,454 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares by 54,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Creeks Mgmt LP stated it has 73,673 shares. Sei Invs Communication holds 30,544 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc accumulated 0.09% or 12,495 shares. Pension Service accumulated 294,091 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Essex Fincl reported 2,581 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel invested in 0.02% or 4,678 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 4,281 shares. Optimum Invest has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 271,940 shares. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 184,604 shares. Nadler Finance Gru invested in 0.06% or 1,145 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Company owns 0.33% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,715 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,660 shares. Blair William Com Il invested in 1.01% or 936,929 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,000 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.