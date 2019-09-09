Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lifted Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined; Contravisory Investment Management Has Lowered Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $308,605; Share Value Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 3.89 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 359,500 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. 14,174 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares with value of $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 73,703 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 3,573 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv invested in 11,300 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 663,460 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 134,298 shares stake. Chesley Taft Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 36,975 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 336,038 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 10.15M shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 511,330 are held by Capital Fund Mgmt Sa. 24.94 million are owned by Blackrock. Hudock Capital Group Lc owns 421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 500,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 22,353 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd. 40,400 are owned by Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Company.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 58,779 shares to 887,202 shares, valued at $134.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,243 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37M for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited reported 2.52% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Saturna Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mai Capital Management reported 6,839 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.25% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Polar Capital Llp holds 0.07% or 21,224 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.54M shares. Moreover, Compton Mgmt Ri has 0.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,300 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 1,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 610 shares. Fundx Investment Grp Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 800 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hallmark Cap Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,113 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 443,583 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dubuque Fincl Bank owns 800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.