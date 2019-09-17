Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Stake In Philip Morris International (PM) Was Increased; Community Bank Of Raymore Continues to Hold Holding in At&T (T)

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 207.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,627 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, up from 2,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 9.05 million shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa by 39,031 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $72.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 11,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NY to ban sale of flavored e-cigs – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood Palmer owns 4,600 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.47% or 497,200 shares. Westover Limited Liability Co has 4,607 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 955 were accumulated by Optimum Advsr. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 514,576 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 7.74 million shares. 3,460 were reported by Osborne Prtn Mgmt Limited. Moreover, Bbr Prns has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,374 shares. Harris Associates Lp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Aperio Lc holds 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 551,624 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 8.73M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Sns Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,389 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.13% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio.