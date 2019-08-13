Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Position in Micron Technology (MU) Has Upped by $938,285; Clark Capital Management Group Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Trimmed by $9.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 72,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86B market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 14.16 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 85,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 175,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 260,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 1.79 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Central Asset And Management Hldg (Hk) has 95,920 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 0.12% or 554,486 shares. Platinum Invest Management reported 2.56M shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Manchester Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,902 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eulav Asset accumulated 0.17% or 100,000 shares. 6,500 are owned by Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1.37 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 377,474 shares. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clark Estates owns 88,000 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 106,926 shares to 5,227 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index (EFG) by 55,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,991 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 2,021 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 80,554 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 7.60 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 6,652 are held by Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Co. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,083 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 38,419 are held by Old Bankshares In. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,930 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co has 226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,137 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt owns 43,517 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4,734 were reported by E&G Advsrs Lp. North Star Mngmt Corp holds 0.18% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Limited Company invested 0.25% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.99 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

