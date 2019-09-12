Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Holding in Ally Financial (ALLY) Has Lifted as Stock Rose; Chevron (CVX) Position Held by Foothills Asset Management Ltd

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 94.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 39,352 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 20,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) by 372.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 31,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 39,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 8,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 4.19 million shares traded or 12.83% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 204,397 shares in its portfolio. 2.14M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. South State invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 3.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 55,452 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.04M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 0% stake. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,566 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 2.40 million shares. Rench Wealth has 23,842 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs invested in 0.53% or 34,812 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company owns 3,157 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 24,522 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Limited Company owns 6,158 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Com Asset Us Inc accumulated 909,978 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

