Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Brown & Brown (BRO) Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd analyzed 277,930 shares as Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)'s stock rose 14.68%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 2.35M shares with $69.32 million value, down from 2.63M last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc. now has $10.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 863,668 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 19.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc analyzed 8,785 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 35,831 shares with $2.12 million value, down from 44,616 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $229.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.89M for 23.59 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 5,651 shares to 219,252 valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc. stake by 1,897 shares and now owns 145,649 shares. News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp reported 456,174 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 276,149 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 8,784 shares. Madison Invest has 1.82 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 0.01% or 504 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 35,892 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 437,700 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 11,048 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 350 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.03% or 1.37 million shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.27% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 46,718 shares.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity. $179,806 worth of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares were bought by PROCTOR H PALMER JR.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 18 report.