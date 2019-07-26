Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Stake in Kroger Co. (KR) Has Lowered by $460,416; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Lifted Holding

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 992,946 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 10.52 million shares traded or 17.80% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 23/05/2018 – Kroger Buys Meal-Kit Company Home Chef in Latest Online Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A by 200 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Momentum (MTUM) by 18,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 35,423 shares. Nomura Asset reported 171,019 shares stake. Shell Asset Management reported 43,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 5,277 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company accumulated 51,184 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.05 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 642,093 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 52,154 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 15,938 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Capital owns 136,975 shares. World Asset Inc holds 0.09% or 74,299 shares in its portfolio. 510,800 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 84,668 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 786,314 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Atlanta Cap Co L L C stated it has 35,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 7,114 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,647 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. 5,145 are owned by Allstate. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 8.80 million shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 651,900 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited owns 130,412 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 31,269 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 2.67M shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).