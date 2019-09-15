Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lowered Its Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) as Valuation Declined; Btim Stake in Waters (WAT) Upped by $7.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 34,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 272,073 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.56M, up from 237,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.13. About 467,483 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 51,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 63,517 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $978,000, down from 115,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 2.44M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,240 shares. Utah Retirement holds 13,325 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 117,385 were accumulated by D E Shaw Com. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 295,458 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,318 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 320 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Investec Asset North America has 0.08% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4,385 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,078 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,376 shares stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 4,532 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc has 4,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Corporation accumulated 6,801 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 59,574 shares to 545,117 shares, valued at $56.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger N.V. Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,092 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of stock was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) by 33,153 shares to 44,009 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc. by 5,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System (NASDAQ:CDNS).

