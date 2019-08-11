Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Boosted Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $938,285 as Market Value Rose; Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $301,700

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 72,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 1,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 11,133 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 12,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 851,796 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Don’t Buy The Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 77,660 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited reported 6,265 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.87% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parnassus Invs Ca has 1.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wafra has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Reilly Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Atria Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 902 shares. Alexandria Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 86,350 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 61,419 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Regent Investment Mgmt Lc reported 61,365 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Guardian Investment invested in 0.67% or 18,750 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,480 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability reported 46,859 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 8,691 shares to 8,798 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,270 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10 million for 17.13 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Skids On A Weaker Auto End-Market – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger form digital oilfield automation JV – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 305,505 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $72.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 350,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).