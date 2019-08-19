Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Raised Holding in General Motors (GM); Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Barclays Plc Has Raised Its Holding by $7.53 Million

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 186.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 171,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 263,130 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 7.17M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Pushes for Renewed Tax Breaks on Electric Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE CONDITIONAL LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM ON FRIDAY; 26/04/2018 – OLD GM CREDITORS REACH PACT ON IGNITION-SWITCH LAWSUITS; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20% – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Browns GM: No Legitimate Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick; 13/04/2018 – GM To Layoff Workers In Ohio Plant That Makes The Chevy Cruze — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE SAYS GM’S COMMITMENT TO S.KOREA IS LONG TERM AND SINCERE; 10/05/2018 – GM can’t sell stake in S.Korea unit over next 5 years under rescue deal – S.Korea; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Motors’ $16.5B Revolving Facilities ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 35,485 shares to 32,569 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 2,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index (EFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management owns 164,666 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sei Investments has 0.18% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.48M shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 6,663 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.59M shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.75% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 897,703 shares. Asset holds 0.05% or 10,750 shares in its portfolio. 512,872 were accumulated by Deprince Race Zollo. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited reported 231,678 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 140,723 shares. Tci Wealth holds 272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aviance Cap Management Ltd holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 201,489 shares.

