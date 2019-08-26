Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Position in At&T (T) Lifted as Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Welch & Forbes Trimmed Its Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 77,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 66,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 1.73M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 21,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 794,066 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.03M, down from 815,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $176.32. About 478,748 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 2,161 shares to 23,589 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV) by 16,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.83 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,645 shares to 422,754 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 15,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).