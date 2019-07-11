Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lifted Its General Motors (GM) Stake; As United Parcel (UPS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder North Star Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.45 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 3.91 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/04/2018 – New York Post: Yankees’ big tent prepared Angels GM for Ohtani circus; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA DMV: GM CRUISE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT MARCH 14; 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Softbank Investment (Correct); 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH TOTAL SALES DOWN 19 PCT Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 15/03/2018 – GM Move Follows More Than a Year of Building Test Vehicles for Self-Driving Technology; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank to Invest First Tranche of $900M at Closing; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea delays vote on bankruptcy protection to Monday as talks fail; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS PLANNED INCREASE IN BUDGET SPENDING TO ALSO SUPPORT GUNSAN AREA AFFECTED BY GM PLANT SHUTDOWN; 23/05/2018 – Boston Metro: Source: Earnie Stewart frontrunner for USSF GM role

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel (UPS) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 50,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 1.73M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 58,779 shares to 887,202 shares, valued at $134.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) by 362,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,293 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 151,000 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bruce accumulated 315,000 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 404,928 are owned by Torray Llc. 458,488 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 803,803 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancshares Department owns 4,036 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 183,296 are held by Blair William And Il. 299,013 were reported by Victory Management. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com invested in 1,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Endowment Management LP has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 57,476 shares. Proshare Ltd accumulated 156,640 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 44,075 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 17,421 shares to 35,531 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

