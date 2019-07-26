Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Increased Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $636,144 as Stock Value Rose; As Unilever N.V. (UN) Valuation Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut by $785,726 Its Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $354.62. About 405,795 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,575 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, down from 270,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 1.39M shares traded or 42.41% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR UNILEVER PRICES $2.1BILLION BOND ON US MKT; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 24/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Unilever’s Pureit takes up initiatives to ensure safe drinking water; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $86.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,480 shares to 70,243 shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index (EFV) by 52,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,927 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 2,909 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 1,400 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.39% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 13,250 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 26,721 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc holds 578 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.14% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 84,137 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 7,164 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 26 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 753,318 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.16% or 34,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd has 0.13% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,911 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Co owns 3,083 shares.