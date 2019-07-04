Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW); As Southern Co The (SO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co The (SO) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 250,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 495 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 250,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 47,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 160,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 1.72M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Mtg. Management by 67,449 shares to 32,231 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) by 362,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,293 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf by 354,837 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 90,942 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $4.42 million were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. $63,345 worth of stock was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380.