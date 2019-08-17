Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Decreased Its Holding in Kroger Co. (KR) as Market Value Declined; As Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 6.03M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 318,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 494,051 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42M, down from 812,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.84M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa by 119,803 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $71.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.41% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 31.47 million shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) invested in 26,695 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 102,421 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 150,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sigma Planning stated it has 37,097 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Horrell Cap Incorporated accumulated 62,334 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 29,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cutler Counsel holds 1.13% or 235,283 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 552,420 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.04% or 41,310 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 11,217 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 845 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs invested in 5.13 million shares. 15,371 are owned by Leisure Capital Mngmt. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 9,261 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pacific Glob Inv holds 10,956 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 441 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 24,614 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.45% or 6.98 million shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 13,278 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 141,304 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund stated it has 5,855 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 5,200 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 6,128 shares.