Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Boosted Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $938,285 as Shares Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Spc Financial Increased Its Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 31.24 million shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.21M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 361,649 shares to 4,480 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,094 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,902 shares. Lvw Ltd Liability accumulated 2,364 shares. Argent reported 61,439 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,518 are owned by Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,400 shares. Cleararc Incorporated has 0.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,416 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc reported 29,224 shares. 82,543 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 13,145 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 161,142 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 37,528 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roosevelt Investment Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 108,553 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 119 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cornerstone Advsrs has 1,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 330,540 shares. Stonebridge Management reported 8,840 shares. Jericho Cap Asset Mgmt LP reported 2.30 million shares stake. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 296,962 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 117 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 14,348 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 97,507 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 18 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. 6,700 are owned by Holderness Invs. Private Ocean Ltd Company reported 1,300 shares stake. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 58,779 shares to 887,202 shares, valued at $134.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,831 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).