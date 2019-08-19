Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Trimmed Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stake by $302,510 as Market Value Declined; As Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Share Price Rose, Holder Leuthold Group Has Cut Position by $360,096

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 45,193 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94M, down from 46,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $276.21. About 501,247 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 9,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.88B market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $9.38 during the last trading session, reaching $168.94. About 10.46M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Llc stated it has 3,534 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford And holds 1.5% or 7.65 million shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas owns 34,460 shares. Argent stated it has 1,850 shares. 3,381 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Bp Public Limited accumulated 0.44% or 63,000 shares. Court Place Ltd holds 0.19% or 2,598 shares in its portfolio. 1,200 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Lp. Fairfield Bush Com invested 0.57% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wealthcare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,810 shares. 79,744 were reported by Hartford Management. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 1.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa by 119,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying After Nvidiaâ€™s Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s Why Nvidia May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hyperscale cloud spending picking up – analyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.85% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mitchell Cap Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 12,515 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.57% or 396,541 shares. Axa holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 558,915 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Essex Fin holds 2,671 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,043 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr reported 32,674 shares. Hartford Management Company holds 0.37% or 53,260 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 33,260 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Hartline Inv Corporation reported 11,525 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 542,693 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 45,597 are owned by Tdam Usa. Essex Invest Management Ltd Company reported 180 shares. Bender Robert Assoc owns 1,455 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Conagra (CAG) Gains on Portfolio Refinement, Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moody’s (MCO) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Ups Cost View – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FTI Consulting Launches RelativityOne Data Migration Services – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ProPetro (PUMP) Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vanguard STAR Fund (VGSTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.