Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Trimmed Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake by $328,158; As Cdk Global (CDK) Stock Price Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) by 41.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 7,688 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, down from 13,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 302,335 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 120.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 31,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 58,438 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 26,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 401,392 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Momentum (MTUM) by 5,683 shares to 654,650 shares, valued at $77.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.07 million for 16.49 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 16,763 shares to 14,823 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

