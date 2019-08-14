Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Raised Its Position in At&T (T) as Market Value Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $375,165

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 77,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 66,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 27.16 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 1,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,268 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.29 million, down from 98,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 32.01 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 106,926 shares to 5,227 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,831 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 38,702 shares to 57,044 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).