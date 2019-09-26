Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Raised Credit Suisse Group (CS) Position by $407,261 as Share Price Declined; As Amazon (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pettee Investors Upped Its Holding

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $35.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.18. About 2.11 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 17,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 88,393 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 70,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 1.31M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Michael Strobaek, Global Chief Investment Officer, Credit Suisse; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 15/03/2018 – FORTERRA INC FRTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $9; 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 13/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 15/03/2018 – OMV AG OMVV.Vl : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 55 EUROS FROM 46 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG FHZN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC MCRO.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Revenues For Credit Suisse’s Wealth Management Business Could Cross $10 Billion In Five Years – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Executive Voice: She preaches workplace culture as Credit Suisse grows – Triangle Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse hires top analyst to lead strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 5,942 shares to 14,961 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,461 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,982 are owned by Schmidt P J Inv Management. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.48% or 6,822 shares in its portfolio. Taconic Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 10.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Co has 2.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,354 shares. Staley Advisers Inc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Payson And Com reported 31,141 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sphera Funds Management holds 4,200 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc has 18,725 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 511,000 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Nine Masts Capital invested in 606 shares. Baltimore reported 6,783 shares. Beck Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 4,029 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 1.71% or 116,477 shares in its portfolio. Essex Mngmt Company Llc invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 7,656 shares to 76,797 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,020 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IACI).