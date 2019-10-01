Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Trimmed by $773,295; Alps Advisors Cut Its Principal Finl (PFG) Stake by $6.92 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl (PFG) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 121,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 651,306 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.72M, down from 772,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 669,335 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 51,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 63,517 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $978,000, down from 115,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 4.40 million shares traded or 28.35% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mining Inc by 145,271 shares to 517,551 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 58,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co invested in 48,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Lc has invested 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,969 shares. Twin holds 0.04% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 10,840 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 609,155 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.14% or 312,836 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 57,423 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Zeke Advsr Llc accumulated 5,344 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 15,672 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 34,297 shares. Goelzer reported 175,223 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 0.02% or 45,018 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 211 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.67M for 9.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin invested in 0% or 72,965 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 634,237 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Lc has invested 0.17% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 197,048 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 88,765 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 848,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 4.99M shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 91,498 shares. Essex Serv Inc has invested 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Oppenheimer Incorporated owns 47,885 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 599,830 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.12% or 979,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 231 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 325,500 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc. by 12,275 shares to 33,231 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.