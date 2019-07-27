Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Decreased By $610,080 Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding; 6 Analysts Covering Starbucks (SBUX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT)’s stock rose 20.42%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 70,243 shares with $17.32M value, down from 72,723 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc. now has $24.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 385,679 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50

Among 15 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, July 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. See Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $260 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $277 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. Mizuho maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $230 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $259 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 1,980 shares. Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Tiger Glob Management Limited Com invested in 2.35% or 1.73M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability stated it has 9 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 973 shares. Crescent Park Limited Partnership owns 157,301 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 773 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.04% or 509,145 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 12,103 shares. Martin And Tn invested in 1.62% or 21,790 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 225,631 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 69 shares. Alta Ltd reported 1.33% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) stake by 3,319 shares to 608,806 valued at $109.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Momentum (MTUM) stake by 18,439 shares and now owns 648,967 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) was raised too.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.20 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 70,364 shares valued at $4.93 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 13. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26M.

The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $120.04 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 35.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.